Jessie J 'learned a lot' from her relationship with Channing Tatum

The 'Price Tag' singer recently rekindled her romance with the 39-year-old actor after a brief split, and has now said their bond has taught her to "respect" the fact that there are "things you can't control" whilst in a high-profile relationship.



She said: "I'm quite a spiritual person and I've started energy cleansing. It's when someone goes into your energy and cleans out any dark energy people have wished upon you. I've learnt a lot from all of my relationships, even my most recent one [with Channing]. I've learnt that there are things you can't control when you are with someone famous and you have to learn to understand and respect that."



Jessie, 31, also opened up on her daily routine, as she confessed she loves to clean and organise her house, and would even say she prefers cleaning to sex.



The 'Flashlight' hitmaker said: "I'll do some housework in the morning. I work off to-do lists and go through each room with my assistant and sort out what needs doing, or buying. Tidying is my love language. Cooking, organising, singing and sex are my favourite things, in that order. If I wasn't a singer, I'd be a house organiser like Marie Kondo."

And when she's not cleaning her home, Jessie likes to go for a walk.



She added: "I love to go for walks. I sound like an 80-year-old, but I like to go and talk to or observe people at places like the beach. I like documentaries and things about real people. My mum's a teacher and my dad a social worker, so my upbringing was rooted in reality."



But no matter what her day holds, the singer always takes time to unwind and "be with herself" in the evenings.



Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, she said: "I don't like late-night sessions, so I'll finish work at around six and go home. In the evenings I like to unwind with a bath or meditation. I put on nice music, light candles, do a face mask, put on sexy underwear and just be with myself. I'm usually in bed by midnight."