Jessica Simpson's husband quit drinking to help her on journey to sobriety

Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson "gave up drinking" when the singer "hit rock bottom" amid her battle with alcohol and drugs.



The star has opened up on her struggle with addiction in her new memoir, Open Book, an excerpt of which appeared in People magazine, and when the 39-year-old embarked on her difficult journey to sobriety in 2017, Eric "gave up drinking the second (she) did" to support his wife.



"It was like no biggie (for him), and he hasn't gone back or looked back," Jessica wrote. "It's just the way he is. He's a very selfless and loving person who is the most incredible father on the planet."



The With You singer married former football star Eric in 2014, and the couple shares daughters Maxwell, seven, and 10-month-old Birdie, and son Ace, six.



In previous snippets released via the publication, Jessica said she realised she'd hit rock bottom when she found herself drinking alcohol before Maxwell's 7.30 am school assembly.



Revealing she'd "already had a drink" before heading to the ceremony, Jessica went on to recall how she "zoned out" later in the day when she was dressed up as Willie Nelson by her team for Halloween.



When asked if she wanted to get her children ready, the star realised she wasn't able to.



"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," Jessica wrote. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night."



Open Book hits shelves 4 February.