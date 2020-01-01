NEWS Madonna cancels ninth Madame X show Newsdesk Share with :







Madonna has cancelled the first of her Madame X Tour dates in London, England - the ninth cancellation overall.



The star has been battling health woes in recent weeks, and cancelled two shows in Lisbon, Portugal to "rest", after suffering an ankle injury. And it looks like the Medellin singer still has a way to go, after scrapping her opening show at the London Palladium on Monday.



On Saturday, she said in an Instagram statement: "Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days.

"As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first," the singer continued. "The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot."



Tickets will be refunded, and Madonna's next concert, scheduled for Wednesday, is set to go on as planned.



"Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows," the Material Girl hitmaker wrote. "Thank you again for your understanding."



Madonna has also cancelled dates in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Miami.



She has not revealed the nature of her injuries, but reportedly told the audience in San Francisco that she was suffering from a "torn ligament" and "a bad knee" in November and she has been seen wearing knee supports during video clips of rehearsals.



The star has also shared videos of her taking post-show ice baths to help her cope with "multiple injuries" that are causing "overwhelming pain".