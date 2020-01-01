NEWS Whitney Houston's family want Taraji P. Henson to play her in a new biopic Newsdesk Share with :







Record executive Clive Davis - who mentored Whitney on her rise to fame - has started working on a new movie about the tragic singer and Whitney's sister-in-law Pat Houston is hopeful that Henson will land the leading role.



Speaking to TMZ about working with Clive on the movie, she said they are considering "several options" for the main role and also said: "I love Taraji P. Henson. Taraji is my girl."



Speaking about Clive, she added: "Let me just say this. We have a wonderful relationship. Anything that we can do for him… it’s done."



Meanwhile, 87-year-old producer Clive recently revealed he is "ecstatic" over Whitney's induction in to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



The late singer was announced as one of the six new inductees to the Hall last week and her former mentor thinks the recognition is a really "special" thing to happen.



He said: "I'm delighted with the news, ecstatic. Official recognition and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is unique, special and really cherished."



Clive thinks Whitney's place in the Hall is "fully deserved" because she was so influential.



He said: "It's very important to Whitney's legacy and fully deserved. She and Aretha Franklin have influenced more young artists than any other artists I know...



"She was more than an incredibly successful artist - she had a unique role in breaking down the barriers at MTV. She was really the first female black artist that MTV embraced and was consistent in the devotion they had to what she did."



And Clive believes the 'I Have Nothing' hitmaker - who was found dead in a hotel bathtub in 2012 at the age of 48 - would have been "touched" by the acknowledgement if she were still alive.



He said: "She'd be touched, grateful. There's no question. She never took anything for granted. I always asked her, 'Are you pinching yourself?' She truly would be touched by this unique and special recognition. It would be very important to her."