NEWS Lewis Capaldi in the running for his second UK Number 1 single with 'Before You Go' Newsdesk







The new Official Chart: First Look, on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday's Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Lewis Capaldi is in pole position to claim his second UK Number 1 single this week. Before You Go rises 5-1 based on chart sales across the weekend, following the release of the song’s official music video.



The Weeknd is on track to reach Number 2 with Blinding Lights, which would match his career peak in the UK achieved by 2016’s Starboy ft. Daft Punk.



Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted could return to the Top 10 on Friday at Number 7, spurred on by the release of its official music video.



J Hus has three songs vying for places in the Top 20, taken from his new album Big Conspiracy. They are Play Play ft. Burna Boy (11), the album's title track ft. iceè tgm (14) and Repeat ft. Koffee (19).



