Louis Tomlinson vows to marry girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson has insisted he will marry girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

The on/off couple rekindled their relationship in 2017 and have been stronger than ever since then, with fans anticipating an engagement could be on the cards.

Opening up on his personal life in an interview with British newspaper The Sun, the Kill My Mind hitmaker confessed that while the pair aren't engaged yet, it's definitely in his plans for the future.

"Yeah I saw some of that (engagement rumours)," he said. "It isn't true, but the luxury with Eleanor is I've known her since before (One Direction's) first single What Makes You Beautiful, so she's felt the whole growth of everything.'

When asked about marriage, the singer, who is already father to four-year-old son Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth, added: "One day, yeah, I'd imagine so. If you're asking me if I'm going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more kids, I'd say so."

Louis also confirmed his new single Walls - the title tune from his debut solo effort - was written about the couple's past breakups, and added: "You learn from your mistakes, and the song is about owning them, putting your hands up and saying 'I know what I did was wrong, but I understand it a bit better now."

He continued: “It’s a bit of, “Oh no, I’ve f***ed it up, yeah. But I’ve understood that now and I’ve come back stronger."