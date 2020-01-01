BTS microphones sell for $83,200 at auction

Seven microphones used on tour by K-pop sensations BTS sold for $83,200 (£63,645) at a pre-Grammy Awards auction for charity on Friday (24Jan20).

The set was expected to sell for between $10,000 (£7,600) and $20,000 (£15,200), but Julien’s Auctions confirmed the lot made more than eight times the expected starting price at the Los Angeles sale.

The autographed microphones were the first-ever items to be sold at auction from BTS, who recently equalled The Beatles' record of three number one albums in a year on the Billboard 200 charts.

And things only seem to be looking up for the Boy With Luv group, who have become the first-ever K-pop group to go platinum in the U.S. with their 2018 album, Love Yourself: Answer.

BTS has also announced a worldwide stadium tour, which kicks off with four shows at the group’s hometown venue, Seoul’s Olympic Stadium in South Korea, on 11 April.

They are also expected to perform at the Grammys on Sunday, after 7 Rings hitmaker Ariana Grande shared a snap with the boys from rehearsals on her social media pages.

Their new album, Map of the Soul: 7, drops 21 February.