Guns N' Roses rocker Slash 'not really sure' about next album

Rocker Slash has confessed Guns N' Roses are "not really sure" about their future music plans.

The Welcome to the Jungle hitmaker recently spoke to Guitars.com, where he addressed the possibility of new music from the band - admitting there's "no definitive answer on anything and I'll just keep to that".

"Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics," he added.

Reflecting on how releasing new music has changed for artists since the group's heyday, the star, real name Saul Hudson, commented: "More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now.

"It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's s**t going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now."

When the interviewer noted that the music industry is "a lot different" than when the band released their last record, 2008's Chinese Democracy, which Slash was absent for, the 54-year-old agreed, and stated, "There's a handful people who said, 'Yeah, make a record and go old school'. And there's a handful of people that are like, 'We don't even know what buying a record is anymore!'"

While there are no solid plans for new music, the Paradise City stars are heading to Europe later this year for a 13-date stadium and festival tour, beginning on 20 May in Lisbon.