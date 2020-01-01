Selena Gomez 'freaked out' by toilet meeting with Jennifer Aniston

Selena Gomez relived the moment she was left starstruck and speechless following a restroom meeting with Jennifer Aniston.

The two met up for a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, which the former Friends star was guest hosting, and the 27-year-old gushed about their first get together.

Selena confessed she completely "freaked out" when she realised she was in the same room as one of her idols.

"Nobody knew who I was and you were in the bathroom wearing a black dress...," the Rare hitmaker recalled. "I think we were at a Vanity Fair (party) or something... My heart stopped and I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, 'Oh my God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston'... You were everything that I wanted (you to be)."

Selena then jokingly slammed those who didn't think Rachel Green was the most important character on the long-running iconic U.S. sitcom, and laughed: "Rachel was my life!"

The singer took to Instagram after taping the chat with her heroine, and called it "one of my favourite interviews of my life".

Elsewhere in the episode, Jennifer, who was Ellen's first-ever guest on the talk show 17 years ago, also surprised groups of Friends superfans by popping up from behind the Central Perk coffee shop sofa on the Warner Bros. lot.

She also teamed up with Will Ferrell for a rapid-fire round of Burning Questions and revealed she shared her first kiss with "a young man named Christian", and also had a big crush on TV star Shaun Cassidy.