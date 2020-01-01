Demi Lovato: 'I want to be a mother'

Demi Lovato wants to settle down and have children in the next 10 years.

The 27-year-old singer, who has launched a musical comeback following her near-fatal overdose in 2018, revealed her plans for the future, and her hopes of starting a family.

In a candid new radio interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, Demi said it would be wonderful to share her success with kids of her own.

"I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be dope," she explained. "All of this (success) is great and it's beautiful and I'm lucky and I'm blessed and I'm grateful, but I've learned that clearly if all of this made you happy, I wouldn't have ended up where I did."

Demi continued: "When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family, I think about my friends, I think about my team. I think about... connections, soul connections, meaningful relationships."

The Stone Cold hitmaker, who has previously dated Wilmer Valderrama and model Austin Wilson, told host Zane that she is finally ready to settle down.

"I don't even know if I see it (future) with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point I would love to do that (have kids) this decade, and if it doesn't happen this decade, maybe the next, I don't know. We'll see," the currently single star shared. "But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success."