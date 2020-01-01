Scott Borchetta will 'always' support Taylor Swift

Scott Borchetta said he will "always" support Taylor Swift, despite the pair's ongoing bitter feud.

The relationship between the Shake It Off hitmaker and the record executive hit the rocks last year, when Scooter Braun purchased the singer's old record label Big Machine for $300 million (£229 million), along with the master recordings of Swift's first six albums.

At the time, the singer shared her frustration in a lengthy post on Tumblr, and said she was "grossed out" by Braun's actions, and accused him of "incessant, manipulative bullying".

"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy," Swift said of Braun, who manages artists including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

During the 2020 Billboard Power Event this week, Borchetta finally addressed the ongoing feud, and said he would always support the 30-year-old Grammy winner.

“I’m always gonna root for her,” he insisted. “She’s brilliant and we’ve had a historic run.”

The 57-year-old also revealed that since partnering with Braun after the sale of Big Machine, Borchetta has learnt who his real friends are.

“We’ve always had a tough skin, so you know, there’s a great balance in the universe, great things have happened,” he explained. “Every once in a while you’re going to get hit, but we’re rocking.”

Back in November, Braun opened up on the public feud, and told Variety that there was a "lot of confusion" over what had been reported.

"What I’ll say is, people need to communicate and when people are able to communicate I think they work things out. I think a lot of times things are miscommunicated, but I believe that people are fundamentally good,” he shared.