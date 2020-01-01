NEWS Sir Elton John has reportedly bought 'a ton' of Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candles Newsdesk Share with :







Gwyneth debuted the candle - which is named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’, but actually smells of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar - through her Goop lifestyle brand earlier this month, and she has reportedly earned herself a famous fan, as music legend Elton can’t get enough of the cheeky candle. Buy tickets below.



According to Heretic perfumer Douglas Little - who helped Gwyneth make the $75 wax creation - Elton has already purchased several candles from the Goop website, but is just one of many people eager to get their hands on the scandalous scent.



Douglas told The Cut: “Elton John bought a ton of them. Like a lot. Like, a lot a lot. He’s a fan. We have been hounded and stalked by so many people [trying to get one]. I saw the candle being sold on eBay for a ridiculous price.”



The candle is currently sold out on Goop’s website, and it’s unknown just how many the ‘Candle in the Wind’ hitmaker, 72, is hoarding in his home.



Gwyneth unveiled the candle this month, and admitted in the product’s description that the racy name originated as a joke, when the 47-year-old actress cheekily claimed the sweet scent was similar to that of her vagina.



The description read: "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP - the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' - but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle - we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."



