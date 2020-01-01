NEWS Jared Followill has become a father for the first time Newsdesk Share with :







The Kings of Leon bassist and his wife Martha - who have been married since September 2012 - have become first-time parents to a daughter named Adeline James Followill, the musician revealed on social media on Friday (24.01.20).



Adeline was born earlier this week on January 21, and Jared’s sweet social media post read: “And then my life began...



“Adeline James Followill



“1/21/20 (sic)”



As of the time of writing, Martha is yet to share the happy news on her own Instagram page, as her last post was uploaded on Christmas Day (25.12.19), where she acknowledged the holiday season would “look a little different” in 2020 with the birth of their child around the corner.



Posting her silhouette in front of a lit up Christmas tree, she wrote: “Christmas is going to look a little different next year! Merry Christmas, everyone!”



Jared is the last of his band mates - comprised of his brothers Caleb and Nathan Followill, and cousin Matthew Followill - to welcome a child, meaning the band and family members now all have families of their own.



The bassist and his spouse first announced they were expecting in July last year, when 29-year-old Martha posted an Instagram photo of their dog Bonnie, who has her own account, in bed with glasses on, reading a ‘What to Expect When You're Expecting’ book.



She wrote alongside the image: “We’re ALL getting ready for January 2020 around here! (sic)”



Martha then later revealed their baby’s sex when she posted another Instagram less than two months later, of her rocking a one-piece swimsuit on vacation in Italy.



The image was captioned: “Tuscany with my GIRL (sic)”