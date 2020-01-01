Fabolous apologised to Solange after Beyonce confronted him over song lyric

Fabolous promised to apologise to Solange Knowles after her sister Beyonce confronted him about a lyric in his tune For the Money.

The 42-year-old, real name John Jackson, compared the siblings in his 2010 tune, rapping: "Because if you could have Beyonce, would you take Solange?"

During an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show on Thursday, Fabolous was asked about the line and admitted Beyonce confronted him when he met her shortly after the song's release.

"The first person I saw was Bey, and Beyonce was like, 'Yo, let me holler at you.' She was just telling me that they rock with me," he smiled.

Insisting Beyonce was gracious about the whole thing, Fabolous continued: "Punch line-y style is just to say something to be catchy and metaphoric, but I didn't see the deeper side of it. And Beyonce, I ain't gonna share the exact conversation, but she told me, '(These are) people. Saying something like that can personally hurt her.' And I said, 'You know what? I get it.' I said, 'Yo, when I see Solange, I'll apologise to her.'"

A few months later, Fabolous had the opportunity to apologise to Solange when he saw her at the SoHo House in New York. However, she was less than accepting of his apology.

"I seen her, so I was like, all right, let me beeline to Solange and apologise," he recalled. "And Solange, she was stiff. I'm like, 'Hey! What's up?' And I was like, 'Yo, I just want you to know I didn't mean it in any malice, but I do take responsibility for saying that and I apologise.'"