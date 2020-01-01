NEWS Demi Lovato wants to 'start a family' within the next decade Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer has embraced the start of 2020 and the start of a new decade by setting herself some new goals, including her plan to have settled down and started a family of her own by the time the 20s are over.



In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s ‘New Music Daily’, she said: “I want to start a family. That would be dope. I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman. I just know that, at some point, I would love to do that this decade.”



Demi uses the “future” to help her get through rough patches in her life, and says she enjoys thinking ahead to what she thinks her life will look like at various stages.



She added: “I look toward the future for hope. To change my perspective on things - especially when I got through something difficult, I always stop and I think, ‘Why is God putting me through this?’ ”



In July 2018, Demi suffered a near-fatal overdose and spent time in a treatment centre following the incident in order to get her sober journey back on track.



And during her interview with Zane, she previewed a new track titled ‘Anyone’, which she admitted is a “cry for help” from that difficult time, as she wrote it “before everything happened”.



She recalled: “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help.



“And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl’?



“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay but clearly I wasn’t. I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ ”



Demi will perform ‘Anyone’ at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (26.01.20).