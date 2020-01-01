Jonas Brothers heading to Las Vegas for residency

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Las Vegas for their first-ever residency.

What a Man Gotta Do hitmakers Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas will take the stage at the Park Theater at Park MGM for nine shows from 1 to 18 April, as part of the Jonas Brothers In Vegas show.

Announcing their stint in Sin City on the group's official Twitter page, they penned, "Let's get it! Let's gooooo!!" alongside a promo clip for the shows.

Presale of tickets for the gigs begins Monday for CITI card members, with a general sale opening the following Friday.

The group made a massive comeback last year, topping charts worldwide with Sucker - their first single since 2013's First Time. Subsequently, the group's record Happiness Begins enjoyed similar success, and the trio has been on the road with the Happiness Begins Tour, which wraps on 22 February in Paris, France.