Lizzo: 'My music is for everybody'

Lizzo has hit back critics who have claimed her music caters to white audiences.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker is the most-nominated act at the upcoming 2020 Grammys Awards, having landed an impressive eight nods, but the star has been targeted by critics who claim she's alienating black audiences with her music.

Firing back in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the star quipped: "Yeah, there's hella white people at my shows. What am I gonna do, turn them away? My music is for everybody."

She continued: "As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman. I'm making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, and black trans women. Period."

Lizzo also touched on the criticism she's received throughout her life and career in an interview with Gayle King ahead of Sunday's awards show, and insisted consistent bullying has helped make her strong in the face of opposition.

"I believe that everybody is entitled to their opinion, and everybody has one," the 31-year-old said, referring to those who oppose her message of body positivity. "We all have butts, too. So, do what you want with it..."