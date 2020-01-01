Jessica Simpson quit drinking after realising she couldn't dress her children

Jessica Simpson realised she'd hit rock bottom when she found herself drinking alcohol before her daughter's school assembly.

The singer has opened up about her struggle with alcohol addiction in her new memoir, Open Book, which is being excerpted by People magazine.

In the latest passage from the book, the mother-of-three explained how she knew she needed to change her life, citing an incident on 31 October 2017 as the time she recognised her drinking was out of control.

Revealing she'd "already had a drink" before heading to the assembly, Jessica went on to recall how she "zoned out" later in the day when she was dressed up as Willie Nelson by her team for Halloween. When asked if she wanted to get her children ready, the star realised she wasn't able to.

"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," the 39-year-old writes. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night."

Following the evening, Jessica took an Ambien tablet to help her fall asleep, adding: "I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank."

The incident was just one of a series involving both alcohol and drugs that prompted Jessica to get sober.

Open Book hits shelves on 4 February.