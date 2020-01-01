Calvin Harris adopts new stage name to release acid house music

Calvin Harris is aiming to dominate the acid house charts by adopting a new stage name for his experimental releases.

The Grammy-winning producer has debuted a psychedelic new sound under the moniker Love Regenerator, through which the We Found Love hitmaker has released a two-track EP.

Simply titled Love Regenerator 1, the surprise techno project features the tunes Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait), and CP-1.

"I wanted to rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago, before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces. Just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me," the Scottish musician said about his new alias, according to Billboard.

"The records are inspired by early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with growing up. In fact, I've done everything I can to make them sound like they've come from a 1991 time capsule. Every synth and sound used is from that time period."

Harris let fans in on his secret new stage moniker on Wednesday, when he changed his Twitter name to Love Regenerator.