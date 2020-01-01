George Michael's sister Melanie laid to rest

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou was laid to rest in London on Thursday.

Panayiotou, 59, died on Christmas Day last year, exactly three years to the day after the pop icon died at the age of 53. Her sister, Yioda, found her body at the Grade II listed mansion the Careless Whisper star once called home.

Though an official cause of death has not yet been released, it has been widely speculated that the hairdresser took her own life.

According to the Daily Mail, Panayiotou was laid to rest on Thursday and family and friends returned to her Highgate home, which was left to her by her brother after he passed away, for the wake.

Shirlie Kemp, one of Michael's closest friends and a former backup singer for Wham!, was spotted among the mourners, along with her husband Martin, a member of Spandau Ballet. Their son, popular radio host Roman - Michael's godson - was also photographed outside the house.

Reports suggest Panayiotou was buried at Highgate Cemetery alongside her mother Lesley, who died of cancer in 1997, and her late brother, whose grave remains unmarked to avoid unwanted attention from fans.