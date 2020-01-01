NEWS Sir Elton John and Cynthia Erivo to play this year's Academy Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The 72-year-old singer will take to the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on February 9th to perform '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from his biopic 'Rocketman', and 'Harriet' star Cynthia - who is up for the Actress in a Leading Role gong for her portrayal of abolitionist Harriet Tubman - will sing 'Stand Up' from the motion picture.



Randy Newman will sing 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away', from 'Toy Story 4', 'Frozen II' star Idina Menzel is to perform 'Into the Unknown' from the animated movie alongside Aurora, and Chrissy Metz is to sing 'I'm Standing With You' from 'Breakthrough'.



All five are nominated in the Original Song category and as well as the quintet, Questlove will make a special appearance, and there will be a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, who is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.



'Joker' leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nods, including one for Best Picture accolade, alongside 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', '1917', 'Ford v Ferrari', 'The Irishman', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Little Women', 'Marriage Story', and 'Parasite'.



All three of the most nominated films have also scored places on the Best Director shortlist for Todd Phillips ('Joker'), Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), and Sam Mendes ('1917'), alongside Bong Joon-ho for 'Parasite' and 'The Irishman' helmer Martin Scorsese.



Joaquin Phoenix - who has already won a string of awards for his performance in 'Joker' - is up for the Actor in a Leading Role award alongside Antonio Banderas ('Pain and Glory'), Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), Adam Driver ('Marriage Story'), and The Two Popes' Jonathan Pryce.