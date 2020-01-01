NEWS Michael Clifford will get married next year Newsdesk Share with :







The 5 Seconds of Summer star has teased that him and his fiancée Crystal Leigh - whom he's been with for four years - will become husband and wife next January and he can't wait to "finally" be able to call 29-year-old talent manager his "wife."



Taking to his Instagram account, the 24-year-old singer shared a photograph of him and Crystal taken in 2016 and captioned it: "who would have thought that 4 years after this photo was taken we would be sitting on a couch together in North Hollywood watching sh**ty reality tv eating buncha crunch with me lucky enough to be able to call you my bride to be. thank you for blessing me and allowing me to become the man I am today. we've been engaged for exactly one year today and I can't believe in another year (if you actually start planning lol) I'll finally be able to call you my wife. it feels surreal to have a love so honest and unconditional as I never thought I deserved anyone as pure as you in my life; but here you are proving me wrong, just like you've proven everyone else wrong your entire life. (a running theme) I love you with my whole entire heart and I can't wait for many more years of us continuing to grow and learn and evolve into the best versions of ourselves that we bring out in each other. C&M forever (sic)"

And the wedding is certainly set to be memorable for all those involved as Michael's band mates Ashton Irwin and Luke Hemmings have told the hunk they can expect them to perform on his big day.



Asked if they have been asked to perform on the couple's big day, Ashton said: "We haven't been asked yet!"

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Luke said: "I've made it very clear that I will be drunk and performing with him."



However, Michael doesn't see how it will work without him.



He said: "I don't know how you guys plan on performing."