Jessica Simpson became hooked on diet pills after record boss told her to lose weight

The 39-year-old singer has claimed she was urged by record label chairman and CEO Tommy Mottola at the age of just 17 that she needed to lose 15 pounds in order to be signed and make it as a pop star.



Writing in her new memoir 'Open Book', which is set for release on February 4, Jessica said that "he wanted to sign me" but he allegedly said: "You gotta lose 15 pounds."



When Jessica questioned his remark, he reportedly replied "That's what it takes to be Jessica Simpson."



Straight after the meeting, Jessica - who was 5ft3 and weight 118lbs at the time - went on a "strict diet".



She explained: "I immediately went on a strict diet.



"And I started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years."



Her relationship with her body became so bad that she was put on sleeping pills because she started hearing voices.



According to PEOPLE.com, she said: "I started hearing voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to kick in 'Do more sit-ups, fat a**.' "



"By the time we got to the release of my second album single 'Irresistible', I was down to 103 pounds. Everyone went on about how great I looked, but I couldn't enjoy it because I was so freaking hungry."



After she dropped the weight, the label allegedly told her to "show more skin" in music videos and at events.



Meanwhile, although she went down an extreme route to lose weight when she was younger, Jessica adopted a different approach when she tried to banish her baby weight after the birth of her daughter Birdie 10 months ago.



Jessica ballooned to 240lbs when she was pregnant with Birdie but managed to drop back to her pre-baby weight - losing 100lbs - within just six months by walking 14,000 steps a day.



The 'These Boots Are Made For Walking' singer - who also has Maxwell, seven, and six-year-old Ace with her husband Eric Johnson - fitted in her steps by introducing daily family walks and strolling on a treadmill while watching TV or taking telephone calls.