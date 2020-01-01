Britney Spears fans protest outside conservatorship hearing

A group of Britney Spears fans took to the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday to demand an end to the singer's conservatorship as the case was heard in court.

The Toxic hitmaker has been under her father Jamie's conservatorship since her infamous breakdown in 2008, and he recently fought off a challenge from Britney's mother, Lynn Spears, to have him removed from the post, claiming he was no longer fit to continue following a series of health issues.

The latest hearing in the case was held in Los Angeles this week, and while it was closed to the public, a crowd of devotees gathered outside the venue to stage a #FreeBritney protest in support of the pop superstar.

The hashtag became a trending topic on social media too, as fans around the world called for Britney to be released from the conservatorship and allowed to take control of her own life.

"Today is the day of the court hearing that will determine whether Britney Spears will be free from her conservatorship that has held her back professionally and personally for the past 12 years," wrote one Twitter user. "We wish her all the best and hope she can finally have her freedom. #FreeBritney".

Another posted, "Britney Spears is a legendary, inspiring woman who has been through SO much. she deserves freedom and happiness, and I'm wishing the absolute best for her. I hope the court decision today allows her to live her life on her OWN terms".

According to The Blast, no decisions regarding the conservatorship were made on Thursday, although a new hearing was set for 21 April (20).

Britney, who cancelled a new Las Vegas residency early last year and subsequently entered a mental health facility, has yet to comment on the fan protests or the conservatorship proceedings.