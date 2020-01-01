Hayley Williams 'really excited' to take time off from Paramore to pursue solo career

Hayley Williams couldn't wait to take time off from Paramore to explore the possibility of a solo career.

The 31-year-old singer took to Twitter in December to reveal new solo tunes were in the works, with a release planned for 2020. And in a new chat with BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac, Hayley opened up about her decision to make a solo record.

"I was really excited about the band taking time off," she said. "It kind of came to a point where it was like, 'What's it like taking time off without losing a member? Let's try it!'"

However, she's insisted taking time away from the Ain't It Fun hitmakers won't spark the end for the group.

"I do believe when it's time for us to make the next Paramore record there will be just as transparent lyrics and hopefully really visceral feelings that come across," she continued. "I wouldn't have had access to this stuff if we didn't just pause and get quiet for a minute."

On Wednesday, the musician premiered Simmer, the first track to be taken from her debut solo album, which is titled Petals For Armor, which is released 8 May.