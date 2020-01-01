NEWS

Ariana Grande sparks collaboration rumours with BTS

Ariana Grande and BTS have sparked collaboration rumours after they posed for a photograph together at rehearsals for the upcoming 2020 Grammy Awards. 

The 7 Rings singer took to social media on Wednesday to post a black-and-white snapshot of herself and the members of the K-pop sensation as they hung out during preparations for the show.

"Look who I bumped into at rehearsal (sic)," Grande captioned the picture, which sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The 26-year-old has already been announced as a performer at the awards presentation, while BTS is reportedly set to take the stage as part of Lil Nas X's performance of the chart-dominating hit Old Town Road - following the popular remix with bandmember RM, real name Kim Nam-joon.

But fans couldn't help speculating whether the singers were teasing a possible joint venture, with one writing: "ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS ARE IN THE SAME PLACE. WHAT IS GOING ON?"

"ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS TOOK A PICTURE TOGETHER?! DO YALL SEE THE POWER THEY HAVE," penned another, while a third user wrote, "BTS AND ARIANA GRANDE HOLY S**T MY DREAMS ARE COMING TRUE."

The 62nd Grammy Awards takes place on Sunday, with performances from Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Demi Lovato, among others.

