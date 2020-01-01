NEWS BTS set to join Lil Nas X for a special performance at the Grammys Newsdesk Share with :







According to Variety, the K-Pop group - comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - will be part of the rapper's performance with his 'Old Town Road' remix collaborators at the prestigious ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday (26.01.20).



RM featured on 'Seoul Town Road’ and Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus, who appeared on another remix of the hit, are also expected to join the viral country trap star on stage.



Lil Nas - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - is in contention for Album Of The Year for his EP ‘7’.



The star-studded bash at The Staples Center will also see performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys and more.



Meanwhile, BTS recently announced their 'Map of the Soul' world tour.



The 'Boy With Luv' hitmakers will hit the road later this year, in support of their 'Map of the Soul' album series, which includes last year's 'Map of the Soul: Persona', and the upcoming 'Map of the Soul: 7'.



BTS' new tour will see them play at least two shows at most of their tour stops, including four dates at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, in April, and two dates each in US cities Los Angeles, Dallas, and East Rutherford in May.



May also sees the group spend two nights in Toronto, Canada, and one night each in Orlando, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.



In June, the 'Boy With Luv' hitmakers head to Chicago for two nights, and then travel to Japan to play two shows in Fukuoka.



BTS will play Twickenham Stadium in London on July 3 and 4, before spending two nights in Berlin, Germany, and two nights in Barcelona, Spain.



July and August see the group play a whopping six shows in Osaka, Japan, before stopping off for two shows each in other Japanese cities Saitama and Tokyo.



The tour dates also include two mysterious dates on June 13 and 14, which have been left blank and simply include a question mark, suggesting there are two more shows which are yet to be confirmed.



The dates fall around BTS' anniversary - which will mark their seventh year as a band - and so could hint at a special event to commemorate the occasion.



BTS released their first single from 'Map of the Soul: 7', titled 'Black Swan', earlier this month, and the album is set to be released on February 21.