Joey Kramer 'disappointed' after losing bid to play with Aerosmith at 2020 Grammys

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has been left "disappointed" after a judge ruled against him joining the band for their performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The rocker urged lawmakers to force the Steven Tyler-led band to reinstate him for the group's big gig after freezing him out following a 2019 disability, but the judge claimed Kramer didn't make a convincing enough case for returning to the stage after pulling out of shows last year.

Following the ruling, Kramer maintained in a statement to Rolling Stone that while his lawsuit had been a "bit of an uphill battle", he still believes he "did the right thing".

"Although I'm extremely disappointed by the judge's ruling today, I respect it," he said. "I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle considering that the corporate documents don't reference any process for a band member returning from an injury or illness.

"However, the band waited until January 15th to tell me that they weren't letting me play at the awards ceremonies this week. I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing - to fight for my right to celebrate the band's success that I have dedicated the better part of my life to helping build.

"The truth speaks for itself. Ever since I injured my foot last August and went through many hours of physical therapy to heal, not once did the band in its entirety offer to rehearse with me. That is a fact. I was also sent the full rehearsal schedule on January 18th and flew to L.A. the next day to rehearse and have many texts and emails stating the band can't wait for my return. That's also a fact. When I showed up to rehearse, I was greeted by two security guards who prohibited me from entering."

Video footage of Kramer trying to enter the rehearsal room last weekend was obtained by TMZ. As the musician attempted to get into the premises, he was blocked by two security guards, who told him they'd "been hired by the other four members of the band who asked that you don't come in today".

"Well, you're just doing your job," the 69-year-old responded, before walking away.