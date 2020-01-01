Juice WRLD's death ruled an accidental drug overdose

Rapper Juice WRLD's death was caused by an accidental drug overdose, coroners have ruled.

The Lucid Dreams hitmaker, real name Jarad Higgins, passed away at Chicago, Illinois' Midway Airport in the early hours of 8 December (19) after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest.

At the time, authorities confirmed he had been treated for opioid use shortly before his demise, and now the Cook County Medical Examiner has declared he died as a result of an overdose of narcotics oxycodone and codeine.

The 21 year old's mother, Carmella Wallace, had previously told TMZ the rapper had "battled with prescription drug dependency".

Federal authorities and local police had been waiting for Juice WRLD's private jet to land at Midway from Los Angeles following a tip off, suggesting a large quantity of drugs and guns were stashed on the aircraft, which had been carrying around 12 people.

They uncovered numerous bags of marijuana and what they believed to be liquid codeine, in addition to three firearms, during a search of the group's luggage, but no one claimed ownership of the cases.

Reports indicate no charges will be brought over the drugs, although two men from Juice WRLD's entourage were arrested on misdemeanour gun counts.