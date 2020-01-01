NEWS Tove Lo would love to duet with Billie Eilish Newsdesk Share with :







The Swedish pop star recently released the tracks 'Bikini Porn' and 'Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I'm Weak', which she recorded with the 'Everything I Wanted' singer's sibling and collaborator, Finneas, and she'd love for him to organise a studio session with Billie for her. Buy tickets below.



However, she admitted she fully respects that the pair are "doing their own thing".



Tove told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I would love to work with Billie, Finneas is incredibly talented, they're obviously a talent family, I would absolutely love to.



"But I respect she is doing her own thing, her and Finneas are doing everything together, so we will see."



The ‘Habits (Stay High)' hitmaker is also a huge fan of her pop peers Dua Lipa and Charli XCX.



She added: "I feel there are so many girls now, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, they are in their own lane, so many more."



Tove recently said of working with Finneas - whose full name is Finneas O'Connell - on Instagram: "All that good sh** on the table to eat #PassionandPainTastetheSameWhenImWeak

"Out Now @Finneas LOVED writing with you (sic)"



Tove previously explained that her recent material is "more playful and even more vulnerable" than ever.



She said: "'Sunshine Kitty' is a bit more playful and even more vulnerable at times.



"It's a love record, and it's also everything that comes with that; fear, vulnerability, being romantic, naive, happy, sad and all of the feelings you get when you're in that space.”



The 'Cool Girl' hitmaker's recent songs - her first new music since 2019 LP 'Sunshine Kitty' - come ahead of her shows in the UK in March in Glasgow, Manchester and London.



