Jonas Brothers recreate pivotal Camp Rock scene

The Jonas Brothers have recreated a key scene from their 2008 Disney Channel classic, Camp Rock.

Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas all starred in the TV movie, where they played members of the fictional music trio Connect 3.

And in a new clip posted on TikTok, the Sucker hitmakers have recreated the moment when Kevin and Nick's characters, Jason and Nate, talk to Joe's Shane as they try to convince him that returning to Camp Rock will be fun.

Donning wigs resembling their haircuts from 12 years ago as they chat in the back of a car, Joe exclaimed in the clip, "I'm Shane Gray, for crying out loud!" which features the original audio from the scene dubbed over the stars.

"Presented without comment..." they captioned the video.

The video comes after the trio dressed as Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and recreated one of the sisters' most famous fights from Keeping Up with the Kardashians - winning praise from the reality TV stars themselves.

"Hahaha nailed it!!!!!!!" Khloe wrote, while Kim reposted the video on her Twitter page and commented: "OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!!"