Country Music Television to play male and female artists in equal rotation

Bosses at Country Music Television (CMT) have promised to play male and female artists in equal rotation.



The move comes after country music stations came under fire for favouring male artists, with stars including Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini, slamming the inequality.



Addressing the underrepresentation of female acts across country music stations, Kacey bemoaned the fact bosses were happy to play, "18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back," while Kelsea insisted: "Country music - We have to fix this. For us and for them. How do we do it? Let's talk. "



But a spokesperson for CMT took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce plans to level out the 40/60 video airplay disparity between female and male acts, respectively.



"Effective immediately all music video hours on CMT and CMT Music channels will have complete parity between male and female artists. That means 50/50. #CMTEqualPlay," they wrote.



Leslie Fram, senior vice president of music strategy and talent at CMT, also told CNN: "Time is really up in 2020! All the talk around what can be done to support females in country music needs to transform into action, once and for all.



"At CMT, we are stepping up our own commitments, in addition to our work through the CMT Next Women of Country franchise."



Executives at CMT also insisted that they remain "committed to advancing females in country music and will announce additional initiatives within the coming weeks to create action and change in our industry."



The Highwomen star Brandi Carlile was among many country music stars and fans who applauded the move.



"Annnnnnnd @CMT gets to go down in country music history as leading this charge," she penned. "C'mon country radio... cowgirl up!"