NEWS Lizzo: 'Therapy gave me the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist' Newsdesk







Lizzo has credited regular therapy sessions for giving her the "courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist".



The Good As Hell star suffered an emotional breakdown while on tour in 2018, and decided afterwards to start seeing a therapist.



While Lizzo found the move to be "really scary", she has now told Rolling Stone magazine that "being vulnerable with someone I didn't know, then learning how to be vulnerable with people that I do know, gave me the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist."



Shortly before heading out on the road for her 2018 jaunt, the 31-year-old, real name Melissa Jefferson, split from her boyfriend - whose identity she has never revealed.



And while the split was a difficult time for the star, it's one she knows she needed to go through.



"As f**ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience," the singer explained. "I'm not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It's inevitable. The pain is human experience."



With the help of her therapist and a new outlook, Lizzo is working on various aspects of her life, such as her "relationship with my family" and opening herself "up to friendships".



"I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, 'cause my albums are my babies," she added.