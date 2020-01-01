Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for support following Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for their "outpouring of love" after her husband Ozzy went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

The former Black Sabbath rocker opened up about his battle with a form of the progressive neurological condition in a joint interview with Sharon on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Later, Sharon addressed the news on her panel programme The Talk, and said she was feeling "very good" and "very strong".

"People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you," she added. "Friends that we haven't spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And to everyone, thank you."

Asked by her co-host Carrie Ann Inaba how she felt to be working on the day Ozzy's diagnosis went public, Sharon replied: "It's good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family. And, so I have a second family. I don't only have one, I have two.

"And just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it's heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback."

Sharon added that she and Ozzy, 71, are doing everything they can to help the rocker battle the condition, including travelling to Switzerland to get a doctor there to give his immune system a radical boost.

"We're not going to stop until Ozzy is back out there, on that stage, where he belongs. It was what he was born to do," she smiled.

Ozzy also took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank his fans, writing, "Thank you all so much for your well wishes. It means the absolute world to me. All my love, Ozzy."