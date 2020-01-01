Lizzo and Beyonce lead Shorty Awards nominees

Lizzo and Beyonce lead the nominees for the 2020 Shorty Awards with two each.

The Juice hitmaker landed a nod in the Music - Arts & Entertainment category, where she'll go up against AJR, Anderson .Paak, Billie Eilish, Blanco Brown, Brandi Carlile, Celine Dion, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Mike Posner, Missy Elliott and Twice at the prizegiving, which celebrates social media content.

She also scored a nomination on the Instagram of the Year - Content shortlist, where Beyonce also appears. "Lizzo post AMAs" and "Beyonce on shoes" will go up against "John Mayer's bottle cap kick" and "Will Smith getting to 50m followers" for the award.

Beyonce also appears on the Celebrity - Arts & Entertainment shortlist. She joins Zendaya, Paula Abdul, Keke Palmer, Adam Sandler, Blake Griffin, David Beckham, Jonathan Van Ness, Michael Strahan, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Aniston and Tessa Thompson competing for the prize.

Khalid and Lady Gaga also appear in the nominations, with The Khalid Happy Dance and Lady Gaga Eye Roll both receiving nods in the GIF of the Year - Content category.

Meanwhile, it was TikTok stars who impressed this year, landing nominations outside of the TikTokker of the Year prize, including Food & Drink, Meme of the Year, Weird and Beauty.

The social media platform enjoyed a successful year, prompting several viral challenges and crazes, and propelling Old Town Road hitmaker Lil Nas X to international stardom.

The 12th annual Shorty Awards will be held on 3 May at 1515 Broadway Theater in New York City. The prizegiving can be viewed via livestream online.