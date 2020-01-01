NEWS Lady Gaga the victim of a music leak after the track 'Stupid Love' was posted online Newsdesk Share with :







Fans of the 'Born This Way' hitmaker have taken to social media to heap praise on the track, which was posted on Twitter alongside the artwork, a picture of the pop superstar in a black bra with an oversized hat. Buy tickets below.



It was recently claimed that the first track from Gaga's follow-up to 2016's, 'Joanne', is to be released on February 7, with the full record set to arrive sometime in 2020.



Gaga is yet to respond to the leak and whether or not 'Stupid Love' is the lead single from the LP.



It’s also claimed the singer has credited N-Dubz stars Tulisa and Dappy on two other tracks, which were registered with copyright protection firm GEMA.



The credits appear on the tracks 'Chances' and 'Feels So Good', with Tulisa on both and her former bandmate on the latter song.



Both songs were written and produced with rapper Ty Dolla $ign and producer to the stars Toby Gad - who is known for his work with the likes of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato.



Gaga is also believed to have been working with German music producer-and-DJ Boys Noize, who released ‘Midnight Hour’ with Ty and Skrillex last year, on the upcoming record.



It's not known if Gaga has simply sampled N-Dubz - who haven't been active since 2011 - or actually been in the studio with the 'Playing With Fire' group.



A source recently said of the singer's album progress: "Gaga has been working hard in the studio for the last year and is really excited about what she's got.



"She is sticking to what she is good at and the first single is very pop.



"She knows she can't spend too long away from the industry so wants to come back now while there's still so much love for her."



The Sun also reported that the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker is planning to tour the UK.



The new solo music will be Gaga's first since the 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack, which featured the hit single 'Shallow’.



