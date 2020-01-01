NEWS Adam Lambert launches the Feel Something Foundation Newsdesk Share with :







Musician, actor and activist Adam Lambert has launched the Feel Something Foundation (FSF), with the mission to support LGBTQ+ organisations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds.



Founded by Adam in 2019, the Feel Something Foundation is the result of a career travelling the world, meeting global members of the community, hearing their stories and witnessing first-hand the difficulties LGBTQ+ people continue to face in all areas of life. Having spent time throughout his career engaging in LGBTQ+ activism and as a member of the community himself, the foundation sees Adam’s philanthropy institutionalised into an organisation with the aim to truly make a difference. With the vision to see LGBTQ+ communities of all ages and backgrounds enjoy full human rights within a fully-inclusive society, FSF first aims to ensure support is given to the myriad of issues that continue to disproportionately affect them. This will be achieved through working with charities that have a mission or project directly focussed on impacting the LGBTQ+ community in areas of Education & the Arts; Homelessness; Suicide Prevention & Mental Health. The Feel Something Foundation wants to abolish “coming out” as a term used to define someone simply being themselves.



FSF will build its revenue through the personal charitable contributions of its founder, directors and with public funds raised through fundraising and awareness campaigns, events and initiatives. The first fundraiser will be initiated in the coming weeks with an online clothing auction of some of Adam’s best looks. Initial charities will be chosen based on those Adam has worked with previously and that stand for the positive, progressive messages of the Feel Something Foundation in supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ communities.