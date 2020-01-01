NEWS Zayn Malik has donated £10,000 to a girl in need of cancer treatment Newsdesk Share with :







The former One Direction singer made the generous donation on the GoFundMe page of Caitlin Robinson from Burnley, who is just five years old and is suffering from high risk neuroblastoma.



GoFundMe does not allow donors to leave comments, but Zayn listed his full name alongside the £10,000 donation.

In the description for the page, Caitlin's mother Helen wrote: "My daughter caitlin got diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma last year April 2019 since then she has under gone treatment several rounds of chemotherapy and mibg therapy none of them has worked I need to raise money to get my daughter abroad to Barcelona for life saving treatment which is not avaliable in the UK on NHS please please help save my daughter (sic)"



Zayn's kind gesture means Caitlin's fund has raised £13,195 of its £150,000 goal as of the time of writing.



And in a statement, Caitlin's mother has said she'd love to get hold of the 27-year-old singer to thank him, because she's "so grateful to him".



She said: "I woke up this morning to see my baby and I thought I might as well check the page as we were £10 away from £2,000. And then I checked it was more than £12,000; I just could not believe what I was seeing. I want to thank Zayn Malik so much but I don't know how to get a hold of him. I am so grateful to him."



The good deed comes as the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker is on cloud nine in his own life, as he's recently rekindled his romance with Gigi Hadid.



Zayn and Gigi, 24, were spotted walking arm in arm to a restaurant for Zayn's birthday earlier this month, and sources have said the couple are taking things "slow and steady" in the hopes that love will last between them.



One insider said: "They got back together very recently. They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady."