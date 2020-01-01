NEWS Chris Martin snaps at 'aggressive' autograph hunters outside charity concert Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Martin was caught on video snapping at autograph hunters outside a charity concert on Monday.



The Yellow singer was caught on camera snapping at "aggressive" autograph hunters chasing him down for a scribble following a charity gig.



Chastising the men for their tactics in video obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old said: "(You don't get the) f**king concept of me as a human being. Don't f**king shout at me, it's so aggressive. Either ask nicely or just f**king be polite... Treat humans with decency."



Chris then made it clear he knew they weren't real Coldplay fans, by adding, "These (signed items) are all going on f**king (auction website) eBay, I always sign at least one each."



He explained that they should be aware that a celebrity might have personal issues they are working through when they yell at them for autographs.



"I'm a human. I might have family s**t or I might have had a s**ty gig, which I did have, you know what I'm saying," he told the person holding the camera.



The video footage later cuts to him signing the merchandise before going to his car.



Chris had just left a concert for prison reform at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Monday night when he met the autograph hunters. According to the publication, the band had a bumpy set as the frontman forgot his lyrics at one point.