Stormzy gets emotional about ex onstage

Stormzy had to fight back the tears when he performed a song about his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama on stage in London on Sunday (19.01.20) night. Buy tickets below.



The 26-year-old grime star is clearly still cut up about his split from the radio presenter as he was reportedly overcome with emotion when he rapped 'Lessons' from his new album 'Heavy Is the Head' at his pop-up show at BOXPARK Croydon.



Speaking about the moment, Sebastian Ellis, owner of Ellis Digital Media, told The Sun newspaper: "About half way through the half hour set he performed Lessons the song about his ex partner Maya Jama.



"During the performance he clearly struggled with the lyrics, at one point he stumbled through some words and also couldn't sing the chorus.



"It was clear to the audience that his emotions are still raw and I actually felt last night that his may not be a PR stunt after all!



"The crowd sang for him and he was cheered on, I did see tears as well from other people in the audience - he did seem upset."



Stormzy and Maya, 25, split up in August last year following four years of dating.



The couple claimed at the time that they were separating to focus on their careers.



However, Stormzy set tongues wagging earlier this year when he released 'Lessons', in which he name drops the presenter numerous times, as he raps in the song that he had "done the dirt" and he is issuing a "public apology."

He sang: "It was a hot topic and I'm going on record now and I'm apologising/

"I'm trying to lay it all bare and be very truthful/ I'm not trying to shy away from it/

"It was public disrespect/ It was a public disrespect that needed a public apology."



