Chris Martin blasts autograph hunters in foul-mouthed rant

Chris Martin erupted into a foul-mouth rant at a group of autograph hounds who pestered him after his charity gig in Los Angeles on Monday (20.01.20) night.



The Coldplay singer struggled to hold back his frustration when a group of "aggressive" fans begged him for his signature, which they were later planning to sell on eBay, after his show at the Palladium in Los Angeles for prison reform.



The encounter was captured on camera and, according to the footage obtained by TMZ, Chris fumed: "[Treat me] as a human being. Don't shout at me, it's so aggressive. Either ask nicely or just f*****g be polite. Treat humans with decency. These are all going on f*****g eBay. I always sign at least one each.



"I might have had family s**t. I might have had a shitty gig, which I did have, you know what I'm saying?"



Although the 42-year-old singer was unimpressed by the group's behaviour, Chris eventually signed their merchandise and left the venue grounds.



It seems Chris isn't afraid to call people out for their rudeness as he recently said he was shocked he never got a reply from John Krasinski after he sent him an email with a silly idea for a musical version of the movie 'A Quiet Place'.



He said recently: "When 'A Quiet Place' came out I had an idea for a joke afterwards so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for a musical of 'A Quiet Place' and it was just me (miming the piano). They never replied.

"Every time I see that trailer, it makes me feel sick because they must have thought I was taking the mickey. I wasn't, it was genuine, I loved the movie."



John, 40, later set the record straight and attempted to blame his wife.



He joked: "I... did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure. Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done!?!? (sic)"



