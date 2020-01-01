NEWS Sharon Osbourne thanks friends, family and fans for their 'outpouring love' Newsdesk Share with :







Sharon Osbourne has thanked her friends, family and fans for their "outpouring love" following news that her husband Ozzy Osbourne has Parkinson's Disease.



The 71-year-old rocker announced on Tuesday (21.01.20) that he is battling a "mild form" of the progressive nervous system disorder, which affects movement, and him and his wife have been "taken aback" by the support they've received.



Speaking on her chat show 'The Talk', the 67-year-old television personality said: "[It's] good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family.



"So I have a second family. I don't only have one, I have two. And just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it's heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback. I'm good. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends that we haven't spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And to everyone, thank you."



Sharon is determined to get Ozzy - who had to postpone his tour last year - back on stage because performing is what he was "born to do."



She said: "We're not going to stop until Ozzy is back out there, on that stage, where he belongs. It was what he was born to do."



Ozzy is currently on a host of medications, but the couple are now looking to seek treatment for him in Switzerland after exhausting the medical options in the US.



The Black Sabbath star said: "A year ago I was in a terrible state. I'm on a host of medication, mainly for the surgery. I've got numbness down this arm and my legs are going cold. I don't know if it's the Parkinson's or what. That's the problem."