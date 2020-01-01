NEWS Kelly Clarkson shows support for Pink after the singer admitted she feels 'weird' about ageing Newsdesk Share with :







Kelly Clarkson has shown her support for Pink after the singer admitted she feels "weird" about ageing.



The ‘So What’ hitmaker took to Twitter this week to speak candidly about the process of getting older and how she plans to do so “the old fashioned way” without the help of cosmetic surgery.



And now, fellow singer Kelly has said she agrees with Pink’s comments, as she responded to one of the tweets with a message of solidarity.



Pink wrote on Twitter: "Letter to self; Dear Me, you're getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked.



"Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn't move. I'm cannot get behind it. I just can't.

"I want my children to know what I look like when I'm angry.



"I'm fortunate because I've never really depended on my looks. I've decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s**t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss (sic)”



And quoting the final tweet, 37-year-old Kelly admitted that whilst she doesn’t do the acrobatic routines that Pink does during her shows, she still agrees with her message.



The ‘Piece By Piece’ singer wrote: “I feel you .... except for, you know, the flying through the air thing. You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork (sic)”



