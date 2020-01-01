Ozzy Osbourne diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he is battling Parkinson's disease.

The Black Sabbath rocker opened up on his battle with the progressive neurological condition during a joint interview with his wife Sharon on Good Morning America on Tuesday, where he revealed doctors discovered he was battling the illness last February.

"It's Parkin's II, which is a form of Parkinson's," Sharon said. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

While Ozzy commented of his ongoing treatment: "(This year) has been terribly challenging for us all.

"I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves in. I've got numbness down this arm from the surgery. My legs feel going cold, I don't know if that's Parkinson's or what... It's a weird feeling."

The rock icon, who spent much of 2019 recovering from surgery after a fall at his home dislodged metal plates in his spine to correct an injury from a 2003 all-terrain vehicle accident, has often had to brush off rumours about his health, and at one point, denied he had Parkinson's.

He is now taking medication for Parkinson's disease and nerve pills.

In November, Ozzy returned to the stage, performing his collaboration with Post Malone and Travis Scott, Take What You Want, at the American Music Awards. And the 71-year-old is planning to hit the road later this year to resume his No More Tours II trek in Atlanta, Georgia. It was previously postponed following the star's accident.

His album Ordinary Man drops 21 February.