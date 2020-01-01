Maren Morris hits back at critics of baby bump snaps

Maren Morris has hit back at online followers who have criticised her for posting baby bump snaps on social media.

The country music star is currently expecting a baby boy with her husband Ryan Hurd, and over the course of her pregnancy, has kept fans updated with images on her Instagram and Twitter pages.

Maren took to the sites on Monday to share a picture of herself showing off her growing bump in a tight black top and leggings, alongside the caption: "Take my jawline but don't take my crop tops. #thirdtrimester."

While the majority of her fans were quick to praise the 29-year-old's glowing appearance and maternity style, Maren also found herself receiving comments from those who suggested she might want to lay off the pregnancy pictures.

But just a few hours later she responded on Twitter, writing: "People will comment on my photos 'we get it, you're pregnant.' I wanna be like, 'sorry, bozo but I'm not currently touring, and I don't have any f**king hair vitamins or tummy tea to sell you. The only thing currently going on for me is my pregnancy!'"