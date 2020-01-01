Meghan Trainor started meeting with therapist after suffering health scare

Meghan Trainor fell into a "dark zone of deep thoughts" after a health issue almost ended her career.

The All About That Bass hitmaker was forced to have vocal cord surgery that left her fearing her voice would never be the same again shortly after winning the Best New Artist prize at the 2016 Grammys.

Following the devastating ordeal, Meghan admitted she thought, "It's over, I'm not going to sing ever again," before sinking into a depression, according to website Happiful.

However, the star found herself able to find a way out of her mental health struggles by seeking therapy and visiting a hypnotherapist who helped her stop nervously picking the skin on her fingers.

While the 26-year-old confessed working through her issues had helped, she noted that accepting her role as a coach on The Voice U.K. brought about new fears, especially as she was replacing Jennifer Hudson on the judging panel.

Meghan went on to admit that she was concerned no one would know who she was until fellow judge Olly Murs reassured her when he commented: "I know exactly how you feel. I felt the same way, but you'll be surprised, everyone will know who you are."

The singer is currently appearing on the hit show, which airs on the ITV network on Saturdays.