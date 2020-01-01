NEWS Louis Tomlinson has added Noel Gallagher to the credits on his latest single 'Walls' Newsdesk Share with :







The former One Direction star has avoided a copyright lawsuit by seeking the ex-Oasis rocker's permission to lift elements of the Britpop group's classics, 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out', 'Cast No Shadow' and Acquiesce', on the title track from his upcoming debut solo album. Buy tickets below.



Louis - who is a huge fan of the 'Wonderwall' group - admitted he was "surprised" that Noel, who previously labelled him a "c*c*sucker", signed off on the approval, which sees him named as a "lyricist and composer" and benefit from royalties made from the song.



He told a fan on Twitter recently: "I was surprised when he approved it. Massive respect."



Louis previously revealed he was inspired by Noel's rival brother Liam Gallagher to bare his soul on the record's track 'Kill My Mind'.



He said: "I don't like being clever for the sake of being clever. "Sometimes it's cool to read between the lines.

"My lyrical style, naturally, is to just be matter of fact, honest and sometimes blunt.



"I kind of shied away from writing that song because I didn't really think I was ready to go through that process yet.

"I got into a session and we ended up getting into it, and it was going perfectly. I really did want to write this song, I was just intimidated because it had to be perfect."



And he hailed the song a callback to the pop landscape when he was growing up listening to the likes of Oasis, The Killers and Arctic Monkeys.



He said: "When I grew up, pop meant Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, The Killers and Amy Winehouse.



"Times change. Currently pop is very urban and street, which is not what I relate to. 'Kill My Mind' feels like a statement of intent. Sonically, it's new for me and writing it was exciting.”



