Solange scraps two Australia shows due to health issues

Singer Solange has pulled the plug on two of her upcoming residency shows at Australia's famed Sydney Opera House due to an undisclosed medical issue.

The Cranes in the Sky star had been due to kick off her four-night immersive art performance next Monday, but the first pair of dates have since been scrapped.

"Solange has made the difficult decision, for health reasons, to shorten her time in Sydney this month," reads a statement issued by Sydney Opera House officials. "Due to the physical demands of the shows and having sought medical advice, the artist has decided to reduce the number of performances at the Opera House. As a result, the shows on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 January 2020 will no longer take place, and will not be rescheduled."

Beyonce's little sister is still expected to "proceed as scheduled" with her gigs on 30 and 31 January, in support of her most recent album, When I Get Home.

The statement continues, "(Solange) apologises for any disappointment and looks forward to putting on the best shows possible for her Australian fans on the two remaining dates."

Solange, 33, has not disclosed the nature of her ailment, but she referenced the "crazy health issues" of her past during her set at London's Lovebox festival last summer, revealing she had ignored doctor's orders to perform at the same event back in 2017, despite being hospitalised hours earlier.