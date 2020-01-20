NEWS Christina Milian welcomes baby boy Newsdesk Share with :







Christina Milian is a new mum.



The singer/actress and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, have both taken to social media to share the baby news.



Christina, 38, posted a black-and-white shot of the newborn on Instagram on Monday and added the caption: "And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20. Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad."



Matt also posted a message in French, which translates as: "Once upon a time, Isaiah. Born on 1/20/2020... it's up to you to write the rest... welcome my son."



Little Isaiah is the Dip It Low star's second child - she's also mum to nine-year-old Violet, her daughter from her marriage to ex-husband The Dream.