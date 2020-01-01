Mel B 'gutted' by Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex's royal family departure

Mel B is 'totally gutted' over Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back from the royal family.

The Spice Girls star has expressed her disappointment over the pair's departure, revealing she was initially thrilled by the union and the ways it showed the U.K. as a 'multicultural nation".

'As a brown woman, I'm totally gutted by 'Megxit'," she tells OK! "When Harry met Meghan, I was delighted because finally a brown girl would be part of the royal family, and it just showed how far our country has come, but less than two years after marrying him, they've both quit the royal family and the country. I'm totally gutted because the reports say they both felt she had been treated in a racist way.'

The 44 year old believes the former actress has missed out on the chance to impact change and wishes she would have given her royal role longer.

'She was in a position to make a difference and now that opportunity is gone," Mel B gripes. "You have to stick things out, no matter how tough they get because that's the only way you really prove who you are."

Despite her belief the couple should have retained its position, she understands the impact racism can have, noting she herself experienced prejudice for her skin colour: "I was one of the very first mixed race girls in a British pop band and of course I had to put up with a ton of racist abuse," she shares. "When I moved into my mansion, I had letters pushed through the door.'